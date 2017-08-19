In this Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 photo, the carcass of a tiger lies in floodwaters at the Bagori range inside Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. About 80 per cent of the 480-square-kilometer
In this Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 photo, the carcass of a tiger lies in floodwaters at the Bagori range inside Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. About 80 per cent of the 480-square-kilometer 185-square-mile) park has been flooded and more than 100 animal carcass recovered, according to news reports. Deadly landslides and flooding are common across South Asia during the summer monsoon season that stretches from June to September.
In this Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 photo, the carcass of a tiger lies in floodwaters at the Bagori range inside Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. About 80 per cent of the 480-square-kilometer 185-square-mile) park has been flooded and more than 100 animal carcass recovered, according to news reports. Deadly landslides and flooding are common across South Asia during the summer monsoon season that stretches from June to September.

Nation & World

India wildlife reserve park devastated by monsoon floods

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 5:09 AM

GUAHATI, India

Officials say rising floodwaters have inundated large parts of a famous wildlife reserve park in northeastern India, killing more than 225 animals and forcing hundreds of other animals to flee.

Park director Satyendra Singh says 15 rhinos, 185 deer and at least one Royal Bengal tiger have died in the devastating floods that have submerged almost the entire Kaziranga National Park in Assam state.

Meanwhile, across northern India and neighboring Nepal and Bangladesh, the death toll from drowning, collapsed houses and landslides triggered by annual monsoon rains climbed to around 578 on Saturday.

Army soldiers and disaster management workers in the three countries have launched mammoth rescue efforts to evacuate and provide food and shelter to the nearly 16 million people affected by the floods in South Asia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse
Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?
Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va. 0:45

Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va.

View More Video