Expert: Arkansas may have reliable source of execution drug

This undated photo provided by the Arkansas Department of Corrections shows Jack Greene. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge asked Gov. Asa Hutchinson to schedule an execution for Greene, who was convicted in the 1991 killing of Sidney Jethro Burnett after Burnett and his wife accused Greene of arson. Rutledge said Greene has exhausted his appeals and there's no stay of execution in place. Arkansas Department of Corrections via AP)