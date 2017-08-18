Venezuelan Constitutional assembly delegate and Leader of Venezuela's ruling socialist party Diosdado Cabello, center, accompanied by fellow delegate Pedro Carreno, left, leaves the General Prosecutors office in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Cabello is alleging that the husband and close aides of ousted chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega ran a multi million dollar extortion ring.
Venezuelan Constitutional assembly delegate and Leader of Venezuela's ruling socialist party Diosdado Cabello, center, accompanied by fellow delegate Pedro Carreno, left, leaves the General Prosecutors office in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Cabello is alleging that the husband and close aides of ousted chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega ran a multi million dollar extortion ring. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo
Venezuelan Constitutional assembly delegate and Leader of Venezuela's ruling socialist party Diosdado Cabello, center, accompanied by fellow delegate Pedro Carreno, left, leaves the General Prosecutors office in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Cabello is alleging that the husband and close aides of ousted chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega ran a multi million dollar extortion ring. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo

Nation & World

Pro-government assembly in Venezuela takes congress' powers

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 12:32 PM

CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuela's pro-government constitutional assembly is taking over powers of the opposition-led congress.

Delegates to the all-powerful assembly unanimously approved a decree Friday giving it the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues affecting Venezuela's security and sovereignty.

The dramatic move follows a refusal by the congressional leadership to swear an oath of loyalty to the assembly, whose election the oppositition considers illegitimate.

The government has argued that opposition lawmakers behind months of anti-government protests are working with the U.S. to violently oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse
Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?
Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va. 0:45

Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va.

View More Video