Pro-government assembly in Venezuela takes congress' powers

Venezuelan Constitutional assembly delegate and Leader of Venezuela's ruling socialist party Diosdado Cabello, center, accompanied by fellow delegate Pedro Carreno, left, leaves the General Prosecutors office in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Cabello is alleging that the husband and close aides of ousted chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega ran a multi million dollar extortion ring. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo