Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, talks to members of the media after attending Friday prayers in Istanbul, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Erdogan condemned Germany's mainstream parties and urged German-Turkish voters to not support them in the upcoming elections there. He said the rising tension between the two countries was a result of Germany's internal political conflicts and explicitly named the Christian Democrats, the Social Democrats and the Greens as "enemies of Turkey".
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, talks to members of the media after attending Friday prayers in Istanbul, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Erdogan condemned Germany's mainstream parties and urged German-Turkish voters to not support them in the upcoming elections there. He said the rising tension between the two countries was a result of Germany's internal political conflicts and explicitly named the Christian Democrats, the Social Democrats and the Greens as "enemies of Turkey". Pool Photo via AP)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, talks to members of the media after attending Friday prayers in Istanbul, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Erdogan condemned Germany's mainstream parties and urged German-Turkish voters to not support them in the upcoming elections there. He said the rising tension between the two countries was a result of Germany's internal political conflicts and explicitly named the Christian Democrats, the Social Democrats and the Greens as "enemies of Turkey". Pool Photo via AP)

Nation & World

Erdogan urges German-Turks to punish mainstream parties

By CINAR KIPER Associated Press

August 18, 2017 10:08 AM

ISTANBUL

Turkey's president on Friday blamed Germany for escalating tensions, condemning the country's mainstream parties and urging German-Turkish voters not to support them in upcoming elections.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey "bears no responsibility" to reduce tensions, adding Germany was the main party responsible.

Saying that the Social Democrats and the Christian Democrats were "battering Turkey" for votes in the upcoming federal election on September 24, Erdogan urged Turkish-Germans to not support any of the mainstream parties.

"Neither the Christian Democrats nor the SPD nor the Greens. they are all enemies of Turkey," he said. Pointing out that there are nearly 1 million Turkish voters in Germany, he said that this is a matter of pride and added: "I think it is necessary for them to teach a lesson at the ballot box to these political parties who have attacked and disrespected Turkey."

Relations between the two countries has increasingly soured in recent weeks. Turkey accuses Germany of providing a safe haven to Kurdish militants and suspects wanted for alleged links to last year's failed coup, while Germany protests the arrest of several of its citizens in Turkey since the coup, including German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel who was detained in February on suspicion of aiding forbidden groups and German human rights campaigner Peter Steudtner detained among other activists for allegedly aiding an unspecified armed terror group.

Asked about the formal note Turkey submitted to Germany on Wednesday demanding extradition of top coup suspect Adil Oksuz, Erdogan said he expected Germany to "take the necessary steps" in this matter.

He said that, just as Germany is requesting the return of its citizens, Turkey is requesting that its terrorists be extradited, "plus they're asking for criminals, we are asking for terrorists."

He added that the Turkish judiciary would rule on the matter of the German citizens and Turkey would do what was needed after the ruling.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse
Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?
Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va. 0:45

Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va.

View More Video