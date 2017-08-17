2 US lawmakers from NY: Rename Lee Barracks at West Point

Nation & World

August 17, 2017

WEST POINT, N.Y.

Two members of Congress from New York are pressing Army officials to rename the U.S. Military Academy barracks named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports (http://bit.ly/2i94CpR ) Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, both Democrats, say Lee Barracks at West Point should no longer bear the Civil War general's name.

Last weekend's deadly white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, has spurred some communities to remove Confederate memorials and symbols or to consider doing so.

Lee graduated from West Point in 1829 and served as the academy's superintendent from 1852-1855. He led the Confederacy's Army of Northern Virginia from 1861-65.

The Secretary of the Army makes final decisions on names of Army buildings.

Gillibrand and Malone are members of a West Point advisory board.

