Nation & World

Police: Couple passed out in hospital, face drug charges

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 8:14 AM

BOGALUSA, La.

Police say a Louisiana hospital patient and his wife were found unconscious with needles still in their arms and now face drug charges.

Bogalusa police said in a Facebook post the couple was discovered passed out by Our Lady of Angles Hospital staff. A nurse told officers she entered the room and found them with tourniquets also on their arms.

Police say a search of the man's hospital room uncovered assorted pills, including ones identified as Oxycodone and Percocet. Police also found a measuring cup, a spoon and baggies of suspected heroin and brown crystallized substance.

Both the unnamed husband and his wife, 34-year-old Jamie Pilarczyk, face various possession counts.

Pilarczyk was arrested and booked. Her husband will be arrested after release from the hospital. It's unclear if they have attorneys.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?
How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse
Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va. 0:45

Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va.

View More Video