Chinese propaganda video sparks Indian outrage

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 6:31 AM

BEIJING

China's main state news agency, Xinhua, has released a video online criticizing India in a border dispute that prompted an Indian newspaper to complain of "racist overtones."

The English-language video, titled "7 Sins of India," accuses the New Delhi government of illegally entering Chinese territory. It includes a man portraying an Indian dressed in a turban and false beard.

Soldiers from the two sides are in a standoff in Doklam, an area between China and Indian ally Bhutan. New Delhi sent soldiers in June to stop China from constructing a road there.

The Hindustan Times says the video has "racist overtones" and "seeks to parody Indians."

