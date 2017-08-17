Syrian actress who rallied crowds against Assad dies

FILE - In this April 17, 2012 file photo, Syrian actress and activist, Fadwa Suleiman is seen during the 'White Wave' campaign to protest against the violence in Syria, in Paris. Syrian opposition groups say Suleiman, an actress who took center stage at anti-government protests in the early days of the uprising against President Bashar Assad, has died. She was 46. Suleiman, who hails from Assad's minority Alawite sect, became a hero to many for taking a stand against his family's decades-old rule. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo