Romania: woman, 3 children killed crossing railway line

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 6:20 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania

Romanian authorities say a woman and her three young children were killed when they were struck by a high-speed train.

Alice Grasu, a spokeswoman for the Bucharest ambulance service, said the 30-year-old woman was crossing the line near a village east of Bucharest Thursday morning, with her children, ages 10, 5 and 2, when the incident occurred.

The CFR Calatori railway company said the train was traveling from Bucharest to the Black Sea port of Constanta at a speed of about 160 kph (100 mph) when it struck the group near the village of Branesti.

Authorities found three bodies under the train. One child was thrown away from the railway line. Authorities have not ruled out suicide.

The line was closed for three hours.

