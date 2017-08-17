ICC orders Mali extremist to pay $3.2 million in reparations

FILE - In this Friday, April 4, 2014 file photo, Mohamed Maouloud Ould Mohamed, a mausoleum caretaker, prays at a damaged tomb in Timbuktu, Mali. In the West African nation of Mali, Islamic radicals in 2012 overran Timbuktu, the historic city of Islamic culture. The International Criminal court ruled Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, that a Muslim radical, Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi, found guilty of destroying World Heritage cultural sites in the Malian city of Timbuktu must pay 2.7 million euros $3.2 million) in reparations.