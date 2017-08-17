The Latest: Court sends Hong Kong activists to prison

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, right, chants slogans as a supporter, left, reacts outside the high court before an ruling on a prosecution request for stiffer sentences in Hong Kong, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Young Hong Kong activist Wong and two other student leaders of huge pro-democracy protests in 2014 braced for a court decision Thursday that could send them to prison. The three were found guilty of leading or encouraging an illegal rally in September 2014 that kicked off the demonstrations known as the "Umbrella Movement." Vincent Yu AP Photo