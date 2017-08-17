1 million South Sudan refugees now in Uganda, UN says

FILE - In this Friday, June 9, 2017 file photo, a South Sudanese refugee girl with a baby on her back carries a foam mattress to the communal tent where they will sleep, at the Imvepi reception center, where newly arrived refugees are processed before being allocated plots of land in nearby Bidi Bidi refugee settlement, in northern Uganda. The number of South Sudanese refugees sheltering in Uganda has reached 1 million, the United Nations said Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, a grim milestone in what has become the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis. Ben Curtis, File AP Photo