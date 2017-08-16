Catholic school teacher convicted of child rape freed early

FILE- In this Jan. 14, 2013 file photo, former teacher Bernard Shero walks from the Criminal Justice Center, in Philadelphia. Shero, a former Catholic school teacher convicted of raping a child, was released more than a decade early from prison on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, after a judge threw out his conviction amid questions about his accuser’s truthfulness. Rather than face a new trial, however, Shero pleaded no contest on Monday to less serious child rape and assault charges and was sentenced to the roughly four years in prison he’s already served. He originally was sentenced in 2013 to up to 16 years. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo