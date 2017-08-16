Radio host sues neo-Nazi website for linking him to bombing

A federal lawsuit accuses the publisher of a notorious neo-Nazi website of defaming a Muslim-American radio host by falsely labeling him the "mastermind" behind a deadly bombing at a concert in England.
Dean Obeidallah, a comedian and Daily Beast columnist who hosts a SiriusXM Radio show, sued The Daily Stormer's publisher, Andrew Anglin, in Ohio on Wednesday.
The suit says the site fabricated messages purportedly sent from Obeidallah's Twitter account to trick readers into believing he took responsibility for the May 22 terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
Google canceled the domain name registration of The Daily Stormer on Monday after Anglin published a post mocking the woman killed in a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia over the weekend.
