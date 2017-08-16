Baby, 2 women among 13 killed by falling tree on Madeira

Firefighters hold a blanket as bodies are removed from the scene where a tree fell on a large crowd on the outskirts of Funchal, the capital of Madeira island, Portugal, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Portuguese authorities say a tree that fell during a popular religious festival on the island of Madeira killed at least 12 people and more than 50 others were injured in the accident near the island capital of Funchal. The tree fell while a large crowd was gathered as part of a Nossa Senhora do Monte festival. ASPRESS via AP)