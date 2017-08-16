Firefighters hold a blanket as bodies are removed from the scene where a tree fell on a large crowd on the outskirts of Funchal, the capital of Madeira island, Portugal, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Portuguese authorities say a tree that fell during a popular religious festival on the island of Madeira killed at least 12 people and more than 50 others were injured in the accident near the island capital of Funchal. The tree fell while a large crowd was gathered as part of a Nossa Senhora do Monte festival.
Nation & World

Baby, 2 women among 13 killed by falling tree on Madeira

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 6:23 AM

LISBON, Portugal

Authorities say a 12-month-old baby and two foreign women were among the 13 people killed when a huge oak tree crashed down on an outdoor religious festival in Portugal's Madeira Islands.

Miguel Reis, a local health official, says the foreigners killed in Tuesday's accident were a 42-year-old French woman and a 31-year-old Hungarian woman.

Madeira is a popular European vacation destination.

Reis told a news conference Wednesday in Funchal, Madeira's capital, that seven people, including two children, remained hospitalized of the 49 who were injured in the accident. The children are a 2-year-old French child and a 14-year-old Portuguese.

Reis said officials hope to conclude autopsies in the accident by the end of the week.

