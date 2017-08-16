In this handout picture from the Swedish Sea Rescue Society, Malin Sjostrand and Anton Paulsson search for missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall, by the coast of Sweden in Oresund, Tuesday, Aug, 15, 2017. Police from Sweden were assisting their Danish counterparts on Tuesday for clues in the search for a missing Swedish woman who apparently was aboard an amateur-built submarine a day before it sank.
In this handout picture from the Swedish Sea Rescue Society, Malin Sjostrand and Anton Paulsson search for missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall, by the coast of Sweden in Oresund, Tuesday, Aug, 15, 2017. Police from Sweden were assisting their Danish counterparts on Tuesday for clues in the search for a missing Swedish woman who apparently was aboard an amateur-built submarine a day before it sank. Fredrik Winbladh
In this handout picture from the Swedish Sea Rescue Society, Malin Sjostrand and Anton Paulsson search for missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall, by the coast of Sweden in Oresund, Tuesday, Aug, 15, 2017. Police from Sweden were assisting their Danish counterparts on Tuesday for clues in the search for a missing Swedish woman who apparently was aboard an amateur-built submarine a day before it sank. Fredrik Winbladh

Nation & World

Life jacket find in Denmark submarine case unlikely related

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 3:19 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Police in Denmark say that Swedish volunteers looking for leads in the search for a missing Swedish woman who was on an amateur-built submarine the night before it sank off Copenhagen have found "parts of a life jacket" but say it's probably not related to the case.

Emma Forseth, spokeswoman for the private Swedish Sea Rescue Society, said Wednesday that the objects were found late Tuesday on the Danish side of the Oresund strait where they were taking part "in a drill" with the Danish Sea Rescue Society.

Submarine owner Peter Madsen was questioned after the UC3 Nautilus sank Friday. Police later arrested the Dane on preliminary manslaughter charges in the disappearance of 30-year-old freelance journalist Kim Wall. He has denied having anything to do with her vanishing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va. 0:45

Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va.
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video