Israel demolishes West Bank home of Palestinian attacker

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 2:05 AM

JERUSALEM

The Israeli military says it has demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian man who stabbed three Israelis to death in their home at a nearby Jewish settlement last month.

Omar al-Abed, who is 19 years old, was shot and wounded by an off-duty soldier at the scene of the July 21 attack. He was later arrested.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called him a "beast" who was incited to hate Jews.

Wednesday's actions follow similar destruction of homes of Palestinians who carry out attacks on Israelis. The destructions are meant as a deterrent.

Police said they will charge five members of al-Abed's family for failing to stop him from carrying out the stabbing. The five were arrested and face prosecution for failing to prevent a crime.

