AP Explains: How the Texas 'bathroom bill' keeps faltering

CORRECTS NAME OF GROUP AND SUPPORT OF BILL- Cesar Franco, left, and Zecharia Long, right, lead members of American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, Property , a group supporting the Texas 'bathroom bill', in procession following a prayer rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Austin. The bill is expected to fail despite strong support of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and strong social conservatives who normally dominate state politics. Eric Gay AP Photo