Indonesia president: Spread wealth, protect diversity

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, center, delivers his State of The Nation address ahead of the country's Independence Day at the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Indonesia president has vowed a fairer distribution of the nation's wealth and a renewed commitment to protecting diversity after tense months in which the country's reputation for tolerance was undermined by religious tensions and attacks on minorities. Tatan Syuflana AP Photo