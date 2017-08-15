Los Angeles officers justified in fatal shooting of man, 18

FILE--In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, protesters demand the firing of Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck over a police-involved shooting of a black man over the weekend during a news conference at LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles. A civilian oversight board has found Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, that Los Angeles police officers acted within policy in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man that sparked several Black Lives Matter protests. Nick Ut, file AP Photo