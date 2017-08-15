Science Says: Lightning is zapping fewer Americans, not more

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2015 file photo, a lightning strike occurs as Texas State warms up in Doak Campbell Stadium prior to an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla. Lightning used to kill about 300 Americans a year, but lightning deaths are on pace to hit a record low this year. Scientists say less time spent outside and improved medical treatment have contributed to fewer deaths. Mark Wallheiser, File AP Photo