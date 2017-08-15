Nation & World

Firefighter apologizes for 'dumb joke' about Charlottesville

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 2:02 AM

PHILADELPHIA

A Philadelphia firefighter says he was drunk and making a "dumb joke" about the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, when he posted a picture of himself holding a torch and wearing a Confederate flag hat on Facebook.

John Deluisi tells WTXF-TV (http://bit.ly/2vWNOrO ) he uploaded the picture, which he captioned "Headed to VA," in response to another post referencing the Charlottesville rally, where torch-carrying protesters decried the planned removal of a Confederate statue. Three people died amid the turmoil Saturday, including a 32-year-old woman who was part of a crowd of counter-protesters struck by a car.

The Philadelphia Fire Department says it is investigating Deluisi's post and could take disciplinary action.

Deluisi removed the picture. He apologized and said he is disappointed in himself.

