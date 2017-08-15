AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Defiant Trump insists anew: Blame both sides for violence
NEW YORK (AP) — Combative and insistent, President Donald Trump declared anew Tuesday "there is blame on both sides" for the deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, appearing to once again equate the actions of white supremacist groups and those protesting them. He showed sympathy for the fringe groups' efforts to preserve Confederate monuments.
The president's comments effectively wiped away the more conventional statement he delivered at the White House a day earlier when he branded members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who take part in violence as "criminals and thugs."
Trump's advisers had hoped those remarks might quell a crush of criticism from Republicans, Democrats and business leaders. But the president's retorts Tuesday suggested he had been a reluctant participant in that cleanup effort and renewed questions about why he seems to struggle to unequivocally condemn white nationalists.
The blowback was swift, including from fellow Republicans. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said Trump should not allow white supremacists "to share only part of the blame." House Speaker Paul Ryan declared in a tweet that "white supremacy is repulsive" and there should be "no moral ambiguity," though he did not specifically address the president.
Trump's remarks were welcomed by former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who tweeted: "Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth."
___
Racial politics haunt GOP in the Trump era
NEW YORK (AP) — The statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, was the focus of an emotional debate in the state's Republican primary election weeks before it became a flashpoint in the nation's struggle over race.
Corey Stewart, an outsider candidate for governor sometimes compared to President Donald Trump, seized on possible removal of the Confederate general's memorial as an "attempt to destroy traditional America." Stewart, who said in an interview Tuesday that such an action "hits people in the gut," found unexpectedly strong support, forced his main opponent to defend the statue and almost won.
Now the fight over "traditional America" is throwing a spotlight on the Republican Party's struggle with race in the age of Trump. The deadly white supremacist rally against removal of the Lee statue served as a painful example of the uncomfortable alignment between some in the party's base and the far-right fringe. But despite the party's talk of inclusiveness and minority outreach, it's clear white fears continue to resonate with many in the GOP base. Politicians willing to exploit those issues are often rewarded with support. One big beneficiary, critics say, has been the president himself.
For those critics, on both the left and right, Trump's response to Charlottesville was a glaring example. On Saturday, he denounced hatred and violence on "many sides," seeming to assign blame equally to counterdemonstrators as well as hate groups protesting the proposed removal of the statue. He waited until Monday to specifically name the groups he was condemning — the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists.
On Tuesday, he was back to assigning partial blame to those protesting the white supremacists.
___
Violence adds momentum to removal of Confederate statues
Cities and states accelerated their plans to remove Confederate monuments from public property Tuesday as the violence over a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, moved leaders across the country to plan to wipe away much of the remaining Old South imagery.
Only two statues were taken down immediately, in Gainesville, Florida, where the Daughters of the Confederacy removed a statue of a Confederate soldier known as "Ole Joe," and in Durham, North Carolina, where protesters used a rope to pull down a Confederate monument dedicated in 1924.
But the anti-Confederate momentum seemed to ensure that other memorials would come down soon. Many local and state governments announced that they would remove statues and other imagery from public land, or consider doing so, in the aftermath of Saturday's white nationalist rally that killed one person and injured dozens more.
The changes were publicized as President Donald Trump defended Confederate statues in wide-ranging remarks.
"This week it's Robert E. Lee. I notice that Stonewall Jackson's coming down," Trump said during a visit to Trump Tower in New York. "I wonder, is it George Washington next week, and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?"
___
AP Fact Check: What Trump said about Virginia protesters
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his response to Saturday's racially-charged protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, in a winding, combative exchange with reporters that at times mischaracterized the message and purpose of event.
In his remarks, Trump described the rally as largely a debate over removal of a Confederate monument, although organizers billed the rally as push back against the "anti-white climate."
Trump also misstated his levels of political support in the 2016 election.
A look at Trump's claims and the facts:
TRUMP: "But not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all of those people were white supremacists, by any stretch. Those people were also there because they wanted to protest the taking down of a statue, Robert E. Lee."
___
More than 300 dead, 600 missing in Sierra Leone mudslides
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — Fatmata Kamara had just stepped outside her house before dawn Monday when she saw the muddy hillside collapsing above her. The only thing she could do was run.
She was one of the survivors, those who managed to escape the surging mudslides and floodwaters in and around Sierra Leone's capital that killed more than 300 people, many of them trapped as they slept. Another 600 people are missing, the Red Cross said Tuesday, and the death toll is expected to rise.
Thousands lost their homes in the disaster, which was triggered by heavy rains.
"I ran away from the house, leaving behind my family," a grieving Kamara told The Associated Press. "I am the only one that has survived, as my house and dozens of others were covered with mud and boulders."
Rescuers dug with their bare hands through the thick, reddish mud to try to find any survivors in the debris of the homes. Heavy equipment was later brought in, said government spokesman Cornelius Deveaux. The military also was deployed to help.
___
In US, factory jobs are high-tech, but the workers are not
NORWOOD, Ohio (AP) — Herbie Mays is 3M proud, and it shows — in the 3M shirt he wears; in the 3M ring he earned after three decades at the company's plant in suburban Cincinnati; in the way he shows off a card from a 3M supervisor, praising Mays as "a GREAT employee."
But it's all nostalgia.
Mays' last day at 3M was in March. Bent on cutting costs and refocusing its portfolio, the company decided to close the plant that made bandages, knee braces and other health care supplies and move work to its plant in Mexico.
At 62, Mays is unemployed and wants to work, though on the face of it he has plenty of opportunities. Barely 10 miles from his ranch-style brick home in this blue-collar city, GE Aviation has been expanding — and hiring.
In the state-of-the-art laboratory in a World War II-era building the size of 27 football fields, workers use breakthrough technology to build jet engines that run on less fuel at higher temperatures. Bright flashes flare out as GE workers run tests with a robotic arm that can withstand 2,000 degrees (1,090 Celsius).
___
Business leaders quit Trump panel; he hits back hard
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday ripped into business leaders who resigned from his White House jobs panel — the latest sign that corporate America's romance with Trump is faltering — after his equivocal response to violence by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.
"They're not taking their job seriously as it pertains to this country," the president said at an impromptu news conference at Trump Tower in New York City.
After his remarks, a fifth member of his manufacturing panel resigned: AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, who said in a statement, "We cannot sit on a council for a president who tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism."
The president denied that his original statement about the violence in Virginia on Saturday — saying "many" sides were to blame, rather than hate groups — was the cause of the departures.
"Some of the folks that will leave, they're leaving out of embarrassment because they make their products outside" the United States, he said as he seemed to double down on his earlier comments.
___
Strange bedfellows: The ACLU, free speech and Neo-Nazis
The violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, have turned a spotlight on the freedom of speech — one of the first rights enumerated in the U.S. Constitution, and one of the messiest.
In Charlottesville, white nationalists and other extremist groups including neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan rallied — but only after a federal judge ruled they had the right to gather at Emancipation Park and protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Their rights were defended by the American Civil Liberties Union, despised by many conservatives as a liberal bastion. The ACLU deplored the "voices of white supremacy," and condemned the violence that killed a 32-year-old woman and injured dozens of others. But the ACLU made no apologies for its defense of speech that many find distasteful or even dangerous.
"The First Amendment is a critical part of our democracy and it protects vile, hateful, and ignorant speech," the organization said.
So what are the boundaries of free speech? And how is it playing out in this politically charged landscape?
___
Trump comments please, anger, then please hate group leaders
White nationalists have been parsing President Donald Trump's words since a deadly attack at a Virginia rally over the weekend. A day after the president called them "criminals and thugs," some seemed quite pleased Tuesday when Trump angrily pivoted back to his initial response and spread out the blame.
Members of the Ku Klux Klan, white supremacists and neo-Nazis who supported Trump's campaign and have felt emboldened by his presidency praised Trump's initial reaction on Saturday, which blamed "many sides" for the violence. They were disheartened two days later, when Trump, facing immense bipartisan pressure, belatedly criticized their hate groups by name and called them "repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans."
But by Tuesday evening, Trump flipped again.
Taking questions that had to be shouted in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Trump praised his initial statement that had caused so much criticism, and angrily laid blame on liberal groups advocating for the removal of Confederate statues.
Before this latest news conference, it had become clear that the man who rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a woman and injuring dozens of people, had idolized Adolph Hitler long before he joined the white nationalist rally.
___
Trump says 'we'll see' what happens to his top strategist
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump won't say whether he plans to keep Steve Bannon, a top adviser and key campaign strategist, in the White House.
"We'll see what happens with Mr. Bannon," Trump said at an impromptu Tuesday news conference where he fielded questions about his confidence in his adviser.
Bannon, the former leader of conservative Breitbart News website, has been a contentious figure in a divided White House for months and has been viewed as on the outs before. But in recent days, some of Trump's closest advisers have returned to pressing the president to fire Bannon. The anti-Bannon campaign comes as Trump is facing heated criticism for not immediately condemning by name white supremacists and other hate groups after deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Bannon once described Breitbart as "the platform for the alt-right."
Speaking to reporters in Trump Tower, the president said Bannon is a friend and "a good man; he is not a racist."
Comments