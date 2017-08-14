Judge won't reinstate girls after boys' basketball dispute

FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Scott Phillips, left, looks on as his wife Theresa Mullen, center, talk to their attorney Susan Brandt McCrea during the trial in Newark, N.J. The parents of Sydney Phillips and her younger sister, Kaitlyn are seeking a court order to allow the girls to return to their Catholic school in Kenilworth after a dispute over one of them wanting to play on the boys basketball team. A judge on Monday, Aug. 14, refused to overturn a decision to banish the two sisters from their Roman Catholic school after a dispute over one of them wanting to play on the boys basketball team. NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool Aristide Economopoulos