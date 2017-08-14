Virginia violence adds to push to remove Confederate statues

This photo taken July 24, 2017, shows James Hendrickson, Corbin, Ky., taking a "selfie" with the Jefferson Davis Statue following a rally in support of keeping the statue of Confederate president Jefferson Davis in the Capitol, held on the steps of the State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. The Kentucky chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans organized the rally. After the photo, he attached the flag to the statue. Kentucky's NAACP is renewing efforts to have the statue removed from the Capitol Rotunda in the aftermath of deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va. Lexington Herald-Leader via AP Charles Bertram