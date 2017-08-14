Nation & World

SUV carrying barbeque grill explodes when woman lights up

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 6:37 AM

ORLANDO, Fla.

A Florida woman sparked an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV when police say she lit up a cigarette.

Orlando police Lt. Cindy Lane tells news outlets that the grill was turned on and the propane tank was open in the back of the red Kia Sorento as she left a barbeque at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon.

Lane says the woman and her husband were burned and their sports utility vehicle was severely damaged. The couple's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video