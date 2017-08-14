No more bongs! Big Ben to fall silent for 4 years of repairs

British athlete Mo Farah stands atop of a pod on the London Eye, with Big Ben's clock tower in background, as he bids a final farewell to British track competitive athletics after winning gold in the 10,000m and silver in the 5,000m at the IAAF World Championships in London, Sunday Aug. 13, 2017. Farah is due to retire from the track at the end of the month, after the Diamond League in Zurich, and hopes to focus on the marathon distance. PA via AP Jonathan Brady