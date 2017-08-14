U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, left, talks with South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo during their meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017.
Top US military officer warns NKorea that US military ready

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 4:48 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

The top U.S. military officer is warning during a trip to Seoul that the United States is ready to use the "full range" of its military capabilities to defend itself and its allies from North Korea.

A spokesman says Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford also told his South Korean counterparts Monday that the North's missiles and nukes threaten the world.

Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is also meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. He will then travel to Japan and China.

The trip follows a week in which President Donald Trump waged a war of words with North Korea, declaring the U.S. military "locked and loaded."

North Korea, meanwhile, has threatened to lob four intermediate-range missiles into the waters near the U.S. territory of Guam.

