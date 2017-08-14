Missing Dutch national found dead in Turkey

A 22-year-old Dutch national who was reported missing in Turkey has been found dead, officials and Turkish media reports said Monday.
Joey Hoffman's body was found in a dried-up stream bed in the village of Narlikuyu, near the Mediterranean coastal town of Silifke, the private Dogan news agency reported.
Sevket Cinbir, the district governor in Silifke, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that an initial inspection showed no sign that the man had been murdered. He said however, that an autopsy would determine the cause of death.
Hoffman had disappeared after he had gone to Silifke reportedly to help a couple of friends who were building a house, according to Dutch media. He was last seen on July 8.
Anadolu said he went missing after he left to wander in the area searching for land to buy.
Police and rescue crews had been searching for Hoffman with the help of a drone, Anadolu reported.
Comments