Sheriff: 3 shot dead at Wisconsin auto racing event

Emergency response vehicles gather at Great Lakes Dragaway on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, near Union Grove, Wis. Three men were shot and killed during an auto racing event at the facility, a Wisconsin sheriff said. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said authorities responded around 7 p.m. after receiving reports about shots being fired. The three men were shot by another man at point-blank range near a food vendor, Beth said at a news conference Sunday night. No suspects were arrested and no one else was injured. Kenosha News via AP Terry Flores