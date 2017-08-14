Rescuers pull out 46 bodies after landslide hits north India

Soldiers and volunteers are resuming rescue operations after pulling 46 bodies from the mud left by a landslide that trapped two buses in northern India.
Police superintendent Ashok Sharma said Monday that army troops had to stop rescue operations late Sunday with more rain threatening to cause another landslide in the area. He said soldiers had managed to pull out 46 bodies from the buses that were covered with rocks and mud.
District official Sandeep Kadam said the landslide in Urla village in Himachal Pradesh state on Sunday had buried part of a highway, trapping two buses, two cars and a motorbike.
Sharma said one of the buses was buried deeper in the mud and the death toll could rise further.
Dozens of houses also were washed away.
