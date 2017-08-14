People watch army soldiers and rescue workers recover bodies of landslide victims even as they try to pull out two buses that were covered in mud after a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain in Urla village, Himachal Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. The landslide that occurred early Sunday buried part of a highway, trapping two buses and at least three cars.
People watch army soldiers and rescue workers recover bodies of landslide victims even as they try to pull out two buses that were covered in mud after a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain in Urla village, Himachal Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. The landslide that occurred early Sunday buried part of a highway, trapping two buses and at least three cars. Shailesh Bhatnagar AP Photo
Nation & World

Rescuers pull out 46 bodies after landslide hits north India

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 12:28 AM

DHARAMSALA, India

Soldiers and volunteers are resuming rescue operations after pulling 46 bodies from the mud left by a landslide that trapped two buses in northern India.

Police superintendent Ashok Sharma said Monday that army troops had to stop rescue operations late Sunday with more rain threatening to cause another landslide in the area. He said soldiers had managed to pull out 46 bodies from the buses that were covered with rocks and mud.

District official Sandeep Kadam said the landslide in Urla village in Himachal Pradesh state on Sunday had buried part of a highway, trapping two buses, two cars and a motorbike.

Sharma said one of the buses was buried deeper in the mud and the death toll could rise further.

Dozens of houses also were washed away.

