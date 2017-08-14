In this Aug. 3, 2017, image provided by the U.S. Army, West Point Cadet Simone Askew poses for a photo. Askew is making history as the first black woman to lead the Long Grey Line at the U.S. Military Academy. She will be responsible for the overall performance of the roughly 4,400 cadets at West Point.
In this Aug. 3, 2017, image provided by the U.S. Army, West Point Cadet Simone Askew poses for a photo. Askew is making history as the first black woman to lead the Long Grey Line at the U.S. Military Academy. She will be responsible for the overall performance of the roughly 4,400 cadets at West Point. U.S. Army via AP Austin Lachance
In this Aug. 3, 2017, image provided by the U.S. Army, West Point Cadet Simone Askew poses for a photo. Askew is making history as the first black woman to lead the Long Grey Line at the U.S. Military Academy. She will be responsible for the overall performance of the roughly 4,400 cadets at West Point. U.S. Army via AP Austin Lachance

Nation & World

Simone Askew is first black woman to lead West Point cadets

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 12:26 AM

WEST POINT, N.Y.

Simone Askew is making history as the first black woman to lead the Long Grey Line at the U.S. Military Academy.

But first, she's joining a long, grimy line of cadets ending basic training with a traditional 12-mile (19-kilometer) march Monday.

The 20-year-old international history major from Fairfax, Virginia, assumes duties this week as first captain of the 4,400-member Corps of Cadets. That's the highest position in the cadet chain of command at West Point.

Pat Locke, one of two black women in the first class of women to graduate from West Point in 1980, says Askew is a terrific role model.

Pam Askew adds that her daughter is a natural leader.

Brig. Gen. Steve Gilland says Askew exemplifies the academy's values of duty, honor and country.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video