In this Aug. 10, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, speaks to reporters before a security briefing at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Pence departs Sunday for Latin America, a trip that comes on the heels of yet another provocative statement fromTrump that Pence is sure to have to answer for: this time Trump’s sudden declaration that he would not rule out a “military option” in Venezuela, where president Nicolas Maduro has been consolidating power, plunging the country into chaos. Evan Vucci AP Photo
Pence to begin Latin America tour as global crises grow

By JILL COLVIN Associated Press

August 13, 2017 4:33 AM

WASHINGTON

Vice President Mike Pence visits Colombia on Sunday amid escalating tensions with neighboring Venezuela and North Korea.

Pence will meet with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos in Cartagena at the start of a weeklong trip to Latin America that is likely to be dominated by conversations about the deepening crisis in Venezuela.

Colombia's Foreign Ministry on Saturday rejected President Donald Trump's unexpected statement Friday that he would not rule out a "military option" in response to the Venezuelan government's attempt to consolidate power.

The statement condemned "military measures and the use of force," and said that efforts to resolve Venezuela's breakdown in Democracy should be peaceful and respect its sovereignty.

Pence's trip will also take him to Buenos Aires, Argentina, Santiago, Chile and Panama City, Panama.

