Peru expels Venezuela's ambassador to protest assembly

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro addresses Constitutional Assembly members at the National Assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, as a book at his right shows the face of his late predecessor Hugo Chavez, which outlines Chavez's project coined "Plan de Patria," or "Plan Homeland." Maduro pushed for the creation of the constitutional assembly to rewrite the constitution. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo