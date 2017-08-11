The Latest: Migrant sea arrivals up sharply in Spain in 2017

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, migrants sit on the ground next to Spanish police officers after storming a fence to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Spain. Some 40 sub-Saharan Africans arrived by boat on a southern Spanish beach recently and scattered among startled sunbathers and a day later some 700 others tried unsuccessfully to storm the border crossing between Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta and Morocco. The two incidents were just the latest evidence of what experts see as a major increase in migrant pressure on Spain in recent months, with some saying the country could even overtake Greece in the number of boat arrivals this year. Jesus Moron, File AP Photo