Oklahoma City Zoo launches webcam to show adopted tiger cub

In this undated photo provided by the OKC Zoo, Zoya, top center, lies with other cubs at the Zoo’s Cat Forest habitat in Oklahoma City, Okla. Zoya, a tiger cub moved to the Oklahoma City Zoo after being rejected by her mother, can now be seen bonding with her siblings and adoptive mother on live-streaming video. The zoo on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, launched its online "Tiger Cub Cam" for to offer a 24/7 look at mom Lola and her four growing cubs – Eko, Ramah, Gusti and the adopted daughter, Zoya. OKC Zoo via AP Trisha McDonald