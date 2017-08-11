Nation & World

Trump warns NKorea that US is 'locked and loaded'

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 8:16 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is warning of military action, saying the U.S. is "locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely."

Trump tweeted: "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. "

North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. If carried out, it would be its most provocative missile launch to date.

Trump said this week the U.S. would unleash "fire and fury" on North Korea if it continued to threaten the U.S.

The tweet was one of several Trump sent Friday. He also retweeted links to Fox News stories on Trump's frustration with Senate Republicans and drone strikes in Somalia.

