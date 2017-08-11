Tibetan exiles support India in border standoff with China

Exile Tibetans shout slogans during a protest to show support with India on Doklam standoff in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Tensions between Indian and China flared last month in the southernmost part of Tibet, in an area also claimed by Indian ally Bhutan, after Chinese teams began building a road onto the Doklam Plateau. The banner in local language reads Tibet's independence is India's security. Tsering Topgyal AP Photo