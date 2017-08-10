Mexico experts: Outdated drain caused July's deadly sinkhole

FILE - In this July 12, 2017 file photo, rescue workers use a crane to lift a vehicle that drove into a sinkhole on a highway in Cuernavaca, Mexico, where a father and son were killed when the deep sinkhole swallowed their car. A panel of experts in Mexico have determined that an old drainage pipe was to blame for washing out a section of highway and causing the sinkhole that killed two men. Tony Rivera, File AP Photo