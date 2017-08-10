Rural California sheriff, auditor spar on pot money spending

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, a woman trims "little buds" from last season's harvest at her home near Laytonville, Calif., in Mendocino County. In Calaveras County, a rural California county already in turmoil over a massive influx of marijuana growers, the county auditor is accusing the sheriff of misspending some of the $1 million his department received in fees from legal pot growers to go after illegal operators. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo