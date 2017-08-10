Groups move to ban cyanide traps that kill predator animals

FILE - This March 16, 2017 photo released by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office shows a cyanide device in Pocatello, Idaho, Environmental groups have started a legal process to ban predator-killing cyanide traps used mostly in the U.S. West after one of the traps sickened a boy in Idaho and killed his dog. The Center for Biological Diversity and other conservation groups petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday, Aug.10, 2017 to outlaw the spring-activated devices called M-44s. Bannock County Sheriff's Office via AP,File)