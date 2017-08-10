Pedestrians walk past a barricade set up by anti-government demonstrators, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. The U.S. State Department is repeating its rejection of the new government-loaded assembly rewriting Venezuela’s constitution, saying it’s “an illegitimate product of a flawed process designed by a dictator.”
Pedestrians walk past a barricade set up by anti-government demonstrators, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. The U.S. State Department is repeating its rejection of the new government-loaded assembly rewriting Venezuela’s constitution, saying it’s “an illegitimate product of a flawed process designed by a dictator.” Wil Riera AP Photo
Nation & World

Venezuela's high court removes fifth opposition mayor

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 8:05 AM

CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuela's government is continuing to crack down on opponents with an order to arrest a fifth opposition mayor who has been promoting protests against President Nicolas Maduro.

The government-packed Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the removal and imprisonment for 15 months of Caracas-area Mayor David Smolansky for not obeying orders to shut down protests in his district.

Smolansky issued a video from an undisclosed location, calling on residents of the El Hatillo district to take to the streets Thursday to uphold their right to representation against what he called the government's "political firing squad."

The all-powerful government-organized assembly rewriting the constitution is slated to meet again Thursday. Delegates are likely to issue a statement condemning the Trump administration's new sanctions on several of its delegates.

