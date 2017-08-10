Turkey: Russian national detained over planned drone attack

Turkish police officers escort Russian national Renad Bakiev in Adana, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Turkish authorities have detained a Russian national and suspected Islamic State militant for allegedly planning a drone attack on U.S. aircraft at Turkey's Incirlik air base, according to the Turkish police. Renad Bakiev was detained in the southern city of Adana over suspicions that he plotted to crash an American aircraft or attack the Incirlik air base using a drone, the Adana police said in a statement. DHA-Depo Photos via AP)