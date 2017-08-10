Turkish police officers escort Russian national Renad Bakiev in Adana, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Turkish authorities have detained a Russian national and suspected Islamic State militant for allegedly planning a drone attack on U.S. aircraft at Turkey's Incirlik air base, according to the Turkish police. Renad Bakiev was detained in the southern city of Adana over suspicions that he plotted to crash an American aircraft or attack the Incirlik air base using a drone, the Adana police said in a statement.
Turkish police officers escort Russian national Renad Bakiev in Adana, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Turkish authorities have detained a Russian national and suspected Islamic State militant for allegedly planning a drone attack on U.S. aircraft at Turkey's Incirlik air base, according to the Turkish police. Renad Bakiev was detained in the southern city of Adana over suspicions that he plotted to crash an American aircraft or attack the Incirlik air base using a drone, the Adana police said in a statement. DHA-Depo Photos via AP)
Turkey: Russian national detained over planned drone attack

By JOSEPH ATAMAN Associated Press

August 10, 2017 9:31 AM

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities have detained a Russian national and suspected Islamic State group militant for allegedly planning a drone attack on U.S. aircraft at Turkey's Incirlik air base, police said Thursday.

Renad Bakiev was detained in the southern city of Adana over suspicions that he plotted to crash an American aircraft or attack the Incirlik air base using a drone, Adana police said in a statement. Turkish private news agency Dogan said a court later ordered him formally arrested pending a trial.

Bakiev also intended to attack the local Alevi community in Adana city, the statement said. It said he was affiliated with IS and had previously traveled to Syria.

The Alevi religious minority is an offshoot of Shia Islam and is the largest religious group in Turkey after Sunnis. IS regards Alevis as heretics.

Bakiev appealed for 2,800 Turkish Lira (nearly $800) from other militants on the Telegram messaging application, which IS sympathizers use widely, to buy a drone, police said.

The private Dogan news agency said during his questioning that he allegedly defended the need to kill Alevis and considered them "enemies of Allah," the statement said.

During police interrogations, Bakiev admitted to reconnoitering the air base for his strike, the police statement said. A previous attempt he made to attack Americans was unsuccessful.

Bakiev's plans came to light in testimony from suspected IS members detained in a counterterror raid in June, according to Dogan news agency. That operation captured the alleged commander of an Adana-based IS cell, 32-year old Abdulkerim Cakar, and 10 others.

The U.S. Air Force has used Incirlik air base, near Adana, as a staging post for the air campaign against IS in Syria and Iraq since 2015.

IS militants have used armed drones to deadly effect in Iraq and Syria, converting commercial drones to carry small explosives.

