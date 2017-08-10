A graffiti artist paints a peace slogan on a tyre in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017 as supporters of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, demonstrated. Odinga says hackers infiltrated the database of the country's election commission and manipulated the results . Early results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a wide lead over Odinga.
A graffiti artist paints a peace slogan on a tyre in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017 as supporters of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, demonstrated. Odinga says hackers infiltrated the database of the country's election commission and manipulated the results . Early results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a wide lead over Odinga. Khalil Senosi AP Photo
A graffiti artist paints a peace slogan on a tyre in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017 as supporters of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, demonstrated. Odinga says hackers infiltrated the database of the country's election commission and manipulated the results . Early results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a wide lead over Odinga. Khalil Senosi AP Photo

Nation & World

Election observers urge calm after Kenya's disputed vote

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 5:09 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

An international observer mission is urging Kenyans to be calm as they await final election results following opposition allegations of vote-rigging and the deaths of several people in election protests.

John Mahama, chief election observer for the Commonwealth and former president of Ghana, said Thursday that Kenya's voting and counting system appeared "credible, transparent and inclusive."

However, Mahama says election observers don't have the capacity to investigate allegations by opposition leader Raila Odinga that hackers infiltrated the Kenyan election commission's database and manipulated results in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta. Provisional results show Kenyatta holding a strong lead with 97.5 percent of polling stations counted after Tuesday's vote.

The election commission has described its electronic voting system as secure. It is not yet clear when final results will be announced.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video