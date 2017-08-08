Nation & World

The Latest: Strong quake in southwestern China kills 5

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 12:30 PM

BEIJING

The Latest on a strong earthquake that struck southwestern China (all times local):

12:25 a.m.

An official in southwestern China says a powerful earthquake near a popular national park has killed five tourists and injured 63 other people.

A man surnamed Song who answered the phone at a local emergency office in Aba prefecture, where the Jiuzhaigou (Jee-oh Jai GO) national park, is located said the town of Zhangzha reported the casualties from Tuesday evening's quake.

The magnitude 6.5 quake struck a region bordered by the provinces of Sichuan and Gansu at a depth of just 9 kilometers (5.5 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones.

The China Earthquake Networks Center measured the earthquake at magnitude 7.0 and said it struck at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles). The quake occurred at about 9:20 p.m. near Jiuzhaigou, or Jiuzhai Valley, a national park known for spectacular waterfalls and karst formations, the Chinese agency said.

___

11:10 p.m.

A strong earthquake has shaken a mountainous region in southwestern China near a famous national park, causing residents to run into the streets and knocking out some phone networks, but there are no reports so far of injuries or major damage.

The magnitude 6.5 quake struck a region bordered by the provinces of Sichuan and Gansu at a depth of just 9 kilometers (5.5 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The China Earthquake Networks Center measured the earthquake at magnitude 7.0 and said it struck at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles). The quake occurred near Jiuzhaigou (Jee-oh Jai GO), or Jiuzhai Valley, a national park known for spectacular waterfalls and karst formations.

The area is located on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau in northern Sichuan province, home to many Tibetan and other ethnic minority villages.

