Man arrested in deaths of 2 children in South Carolina

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 8:09 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.

A man with a history of mental illness has been charged with fatally stabbing his two young nephews in a South Carolina apartment.

North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor told news outlets that officers went to the apartment complex Monday afternoon when someone reported children were trapped inside with a man.

The suspect fled when officers forced their way inside. The coroner's office says 8-year-old Avery Martin died at the scene, and his brother, 2-year-old Aiyden Martin, died at a local hospital.

Hours later, officers arrested 26-year-old Raashid Jaamal White, charging him with two counts of murder and possessing a knife during a violent crime. It's unclear whether White has an attorney.

Court officials told The Post and Courier that White waived his right to a bond hearing Tuesday.

