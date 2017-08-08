Nation & World

South Africa's president faces crucial no confidence vote

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 6:27 AM

JOHANNESBURG

South Africa's parliament is preparing to vote on a motion of no confidence in embattled South African President Jacob Zuma. If the motion succeeds, he must resign.

Parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete on Monday made the surprise decision to allow Tuesday afternoon's vote to be conducted by secret ballot. Opposition parties hope that will encourage disgruntled legislators from the ruling African National Congress party to vote against the scandal-ridden Zuma.

The ANC holds a majority of the 400 parliament seats, and the party has repeatedly said its members will not support the opposition-led attempt to unseat the president.

The no-confidence motion needs 201 votes to succeed. Zuma has survived several past no-confidence votes.

Demonstrations both for and against Zuma are planned in front of the parliament building before the much-anticipated vote.

