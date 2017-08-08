Nation & World

Review board set for 2nd hearing in fatal police shooting

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 5:04 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

A review board is set to take a second look at how a North Carolina police department handled the shooting of a black man by an officer last year.

The Citizens Review Board announced in June that it found a potential error in a decision by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department that the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott was justified. A board attorney said the panel would seek additional information at the hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Scott's death last September led to two days of unrest that resulted in one death, dozens of arrests and millions of dollars in damage.

In announcing no charges would be filed against Officer Brentley Vinson, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray said Scott had a handgun and Vinson feared Scott would shoot.

