Tropical Storm Franklin dumps rain across Mexico's Yucatan

A weakened Tropical Storm Franklin chugged across Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday, dumping heavy rain after coming ashore on the Caribbean coast.
The National Hurricane Center said the storm's center was 75 miles northwest of Chetumal and moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph) Tuesday morning after making landfall overnight.
Franklin's maximum sustained winds had decreased to 45 mph (75 kph), but it was expected to strengthen again Wednesday as it crossed the bay of Campeche.
Three to six inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) of rain were forecast across the Yucatan, with localized amounts of up to 12 inches (35 centimeters). Franklin was expected to make landfall again Thursday, threatening flash floods and mudslides in mountainous central Mexico.
The Quintana Roo state government had moved people from the most vulnerable coastal communities, Adrian Martinez, coordinator for the state's Civil Protection agency, told Milenio television.
Shelters were prepared across the area, with one specifically designated for the residents of Mahahual, a popular beach destination. Officials had urged all businesses and gas stations to close early to help clear the streets. The state government closed the Chetumal airport near the border with Belize overnight.
A tropical storm warning was posted for the Mexican coast from Chetumal to Sabancuy. Tropical storm-force winds extended up to 140 miles (220 kilometers) from the center.
