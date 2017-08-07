Home run king Bonds says he wishes he'd played one more year

FILE - This March 22, 2017 file photo shows Barry Bonds responding to a question during a news conference in Scottsdale, Ariz. Bonds so badly wanted to play one final season in 2008 and believes he would have hit 800 home runs or come very close. It “stung” to walk away from a decorated 22-year career with little notice immediately after a record-setting season in which he became home run king with the San Francisco Giants. Bonds is over all that now, working for the Giants, and he was back at AT&T Park, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, on the 10-year anniversary of his 756th home run here that broke Hank Aaron’s record in2007. Darron Cummings, file AP Photo